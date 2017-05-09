Remember Olena from The Bachelor? She's a brunette now.

She was one of the most iconic bachelorettes on the 2016 season of The Bachelor, but after a visit to her favourite salon, Olena Khamula is looking seriously different.

Sharing an image of her seasonally appropriate new hair to Instagram, Khamula wrote, “This is what I call an extreme makeover.”

Watch: Remember Olena? She hated the bush and did not care for small talk.

Video by The Bachelor

The model added, “I can’t thank you enough @hairbyrara I was smiling all the way home.”

Following the footsteps of The Project’s Carrie Bickmore, the reality TV star has said goodbye to blonde and hello to brunette.

A post shared by ▪️Olena Khamula ▪️ (@olenakhamula) on May 9, 2017 at 1:43am PDT

With over 5000 likes and almost 100 comments, it seems fans of Khamula’s are also seriously into the change.

Here’s to the new winter look.