ROADTEST: My honest verdict on Ole Henriksen's most potent product yet.

If you’re anything like me, your eyes light up at the release of a new potent product.

It will come as no shock to you that mine did for the new Ole Henriksen Dewtopia 20% Acid Night Treatment. Twenty! Per cent!

This is usually to my detriment, because I was cursed with what a facialist once described to me as a “pale, allergic skin type.”

I certainly don’t have tough skin, but I’m obsessed with that shiny forehead look you only get after a great acid exfoliation.

It’s a recipe for disaster. Or shall I say, was a recipe for disaster.

Since we’re talking about me though, let’s talk about my skin. I’m 33, and I get breakouts and sensitivity, plus I’m trying to treat some hyperpigmentation from sun damage (growing up in Australia… sigh).

Ole Henriksen's Dewtopia is a serum you apply at night (as the name suggests), evenly to face and neck.

If you’re new to skincare acids, I’d phase it in slowly by starting at once per week and working up to 2-3 times per week or more, over the course of the next month or two.

If you’re not new to acids, you can start at 2-3 times per week and see how you go from there. I also definitely suggest patch testing, which is where you apply some to your forearm and leave overnight, prior to slathering all over your face.

It’s important to know that this product may increase your skin’s sensitivity to the sun, and particularly the possibility of sunburn (that’s because it contains AHAs).