The 'old money' haircut you're about to see everywhere.

A new year means many things; a chance to reflect on the year that's gone by, a time to cull absolutely everything and think about your goals and things you're hoping to achieve in the coming year...

Also, new hair. After all, nothing says 'new year, new me' like a fresh haircut.

But gosh, it's tricky to know which direction to go with a hair makeover. New colour? Just a trim? How about a fringe?? MAYBE WE SHOULD DO THE FRINGE?!

Let us help.

If you're a dame with a hair appointment and you're looking for some inspiration, we've got you covered.

In line with the bold nostalgic beauty revival of 90s grunge and everything Y2k, you might notice people are also drifting towards discrete, vintage-inspired beauty looks as of late. Everything from retro lip colours to iconic makeup trends (ahem, Princess Diana's blue eye makeup has officially made a comeback!) — and even classic hairstyles.

In fact, there's one particular trend we're seeing everywhere. And if you've been looking to finally go shorter, there's never been a better time to take the leap.

It's called the 'old money' bob, and it's probably the most elegant haircut we've seen since, like, 1998.

Intrigued? Walk with us.

What is the 'old money' bob?

As the name suggests, the 'old money' bob leans into TikTok's viral old money aesthetic. Also known as the 'quiet luxury' movement, it's full of preppy, old-school, luxurious styles. (Think, Sofia Richie).

For the uninitiated, the cut itself is basically a short (above the shoulder), blunt (for added fullness) and voluminous (needs to be bouncy) bob that's inherently nostalgic, but somehow both parts timeless and modern.

Glossy, shapely and face-framing, the cut looks clean and simple and often incorporates subtle layers to add more bounce and volume (without looking too choppy).

It's a classy and sophisticated style - and one of those beauty looks that have stood the test of time. And now, in 2024, it's very much the hairstyle of the moment.

Just look at Aussie entrepreneur Steph Claire-Smith's recent chop:

Seriously, though. It's giving Meredith Blake from The Parent Trap - and we're into it.

Chic versions of the bob are also popping up all over Hollywood, with celebrities like Jordann Dunn, Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner all jumping on the hair trend.

And obviously, if Hollywood's 'It' girls are wearing their hair like this, it's officially a thing. We don't make the rules.

There's also Gemma Chan here:

And Zendaya! Like, can we just...

Swoon!

Okay, okay, we'll stop.

How to style the 'old money' bob.

For such a short chop, it's also an unexpectedly versatile hairstyle. For example, you can wear it flicked up at the ends, tucked behind the ears, sleek and straight or super voluminous (remember, a blow-dry brush is your friend!).

The best part about this 'old money' bob? It can be customised to any hair type or texture - just make sure you see someone who will be able to tailor your cut to your individual face shape (and hair).

We'd also recommend bringing a few reference photos to give your hairstylist an idea of what kind of look you're after (make sure you bookmark this article!).

So, if you've been flirting with the idea of going shorter, this is your sign!

