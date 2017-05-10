tv

You'll need to sit down for this: Orange Is The New Black's new trailer is INTENSE.

The premiere of Netflix’s hit show Orange Is The New Black may still be more than five weeks away, but we’ve just been given a high dose of drama to help tide us over.

That’s right, the official, full length trailer for the hit show’s fifth season has just been released…and it’s a doozy.

Watch the full trailer for OITNB season five:

Video via Netflix

Fresh off the devastating death of one of the show’s most popular characters, the new season takes place over just three days, picking off from a dramatic cliffhanger which saw a riot break out at Litchfield Prison.

It’s evident that the fury felt by the prison’s inmates isn’t dying down, and that in fact, things are about to get much, much worse.

oitnb s5 trailer
Image via Netflix.

Perhaps the most notable change in the upcoming season is that this time, the show's ensemble cast will take a starring role, with much of the drama focused on characters of colour.

And while the riot was initially propelled by Poussey’s heartbreaking death, the inmates are now focused on improving the conditions they are forced to live with behind bars.

oitnb s5 trailer
Image via Netflix.

"You see what's going on here?" Taystee is heard saying in the trailer.

"We get beat for no reason. We're stuffed four in a bunk like we're factory chickens. We're denied basic humanity."

oitnb s5 trailer
Image via Netflix.

The show has certainly come a long way since middle-class Piper Chapman (played by Taylor Schilling) spent her first days as an inmate after being found guilty of criminal conspiracy and money laundering.

Despite a hacker's claims the entire season was leaked online, the show is due to be released on Netflix on June 9,

