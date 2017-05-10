You'll need to sit down for this: Orange Is The New Black's new trailer is INTENSE.

The premiere of Netflix’s hit show Orange Is The New Black may still be more than five weeks away, but we’ve just been given a high dose of drama to help tide us over.

That’s right, the official, full length trailer for the hit show’s fifth season has just been released…and it’s a doozy.

Watch the full trailer for OITNB season five:

Fresh off the devastating death of one of the show’s most popular characters, the new season takes place over just three days, picking off from a dramatic cliffhanger which saw a riot break out at Litchfield Prison.

It’s evident that the fury felt by the prison’s inmates isn’t dying down, and that in fact, things are about to get much, much worse.

Perhaps the most notable change in the upcoming season is that this time, the show's ensemble cast will take a starring role, with much of the drama focused on characters of colour.

And while the riot was initially propelled by Poussey’s heartbreaking death, the inmates are now focused on improving the conditions they are forced to live with behind bars.