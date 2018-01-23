tv

The cast of Orange Is The New Black was at the SAG Awards and the photos are mesmerising.

We’ve all watched enough television and movies to know that not every person looks the same in real life as they do on screen.

Particularly when the actors have undergone ridiculous and dramatic makeup transitions in order to properly get into character.

But if there’s one show that bends the rules it’s Netflix hit Orange Is The New Black. Because the women of Litchfield Prison are so believable that we sometimes (okay, pretty much always) forget they’re not actually… real.

LISTEN: We deep dive on Orange is the New Black Season 5. Post continues after audio.

So when the actors that portray the likes of Tiffany ‘Pennsatucky’ Doggett, or Nicky Nichols, or Skinhead Helen step out onto a real life Hollywood red carpet and we see them out of character, forgive us if we get a little excited.

That’s exactly what happened yesterday, when the stars of the show – which released it’s fifth season last year – stepped out at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles.

Pennsatucky, Nicky, Helen and others were all there…they just didn’t look the way we’ve come to know them from our late-night Netflix binge-watching sessions.

Click through our gallery to see how the cast of Orange Is The New Black differs from on-screen to real life:

Orange Is The New Black stars in real life

Yael Stone OITNB
Yael StoneYael Stone as Lorna Morello in Orange Is The New Black. Image via Netflix.
Yael Stone
Yael StoneYael Stone at the 2018 SAG Awards. Image via Getty.
Francesca Curran OITNB
Francesca CurranFrancesca Curran as Skinhead Helen in Orange Is The New Black. Image via Netflix.
Francesca Curran
Francesca CurranFrancesca Curran at the 2018 SAG Awards. Image via Getty.
Julie Lake OITNB
Julie LakeJulie Lake as Angie Rice in Orange Is The New Black. Image via Netflix.
Julie Lake
Julie LakeJulie Lake at the 2018 SAG Awards. Image via Getty.
Taryn Manning OITNB
Taryn ManningTaryn Manning as Tiffany 'Pennsatucky' Doggett in Orange Is The New Black. Image via Netflix.
Taryn Manning
Taryn ManningTaryn Manning at the 2018 SAG Awards. Image via Getty.
Emma Myles OITNB
Emma MylesEmma Myles as Leanne Taylor in Orange Is The New Black. Image via Netflix.
Emma Myles
Emma MylesEmma Myles at the 2018 SAG Awards. Image via Getty.
Dascha Polanco OITNB
Dascha PolancoDascha Polancono as Dayanara Diaz in Orange Is The New Black. Image via Netflix.
Dascha Polanco
Dascha PolancoDascha Polanco at the 2018 SAG Awards. Image via Getty.
Kimiko Glenn OITNB
Kimiko GlennKimiko Glenn as Brook Soso in Orange Is The New Black. Image via Netflix.
Kimiko Glenn
Kimiko GlennKimiko Glenn at the 2018 SAG Awards. Image via Getty.
Uzo Aduba OITNB
Uzo AdubaUzo Aduba as Suzanne 'Crazy Eyes' Warren in Orange Is The New Black. Image via Netflix.
Uzo Aduba
Uzo AdubaUzo Aduba at the 2018 SAG Awards. Image via Getty.
Natasha Lyonne OITNB
Natasha LyonneNatasha Lyonne as Nicky Nichols in Orange Is The New Black. Image via Netflix.
Natasha Lyonne
Natasha LyonneNatasha Lyonne at the 2018 SAG Awards. Image via Getty.
Danielle Brooks OITNB
Danielle BrooksDanielle Brooks as Tasha 'Taystee' Jefferson in Orange Is The New Black. Image via Netflix.
Danielle Brooks
Danielle BrooksDanielle Brooks at the 2018 SAG Awards. Image via Getty.
Taylor Schilling OITNB
Taylor SchillingTaylor Schilling as Piper Chapman in Orange Is The New Black. Image via Netflix.
Taylor Schilling
Taylor SchillingTaylor Schilling at the 2018 SAG Awards. Image via Getty.

