Nina Proudman’s wardrobe has long been an attraction for Offspring fans (especially since Patrick left – RIP his beautiful soul) but this season, things have been a little different.

She’s been wearing many wide-legged and culotte-style pants, for a start. But the boho-loving, colourful Nina that we know and love has finally returned, four episodes in.

If you thought her amazing fringed white flannel jacket from last week was good (and clearly many people did considering it sold out twice) then you’re going to enjoy this one.

The standout piece? Her black embroidered tasseled jacket.

Unlike many other pieces of Nina's that we fall in love with - including that gorgeous kimono at the end of the episode - it isn't vintage, from an old season, or yet to be released. Yep, it's in stores and in stock right now. For now.

According to Channel 10, it's the Tigerlily Sateurs Jacket, $169.95 available exclusively at David Jones.

