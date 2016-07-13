Offspring just took their sex scenes to a whole new level.

This week I’m jumping into Offspring with just a hint of apprehension and a dab of fear.

You see, I had high hopes and dreams for the newest Proudman brother, Will. He seemed sweet, hopeful and impossibly upbeat. Kind of like a Care Bear who had fallen to earth.

Then last week his mask dropped down and we were given a sneak peek at the real Will, the guy who dismissed Jimmy’s dreams with a snarky “oh, you’re that kind of guy.”

Thankfully, the episode opens with a pretty rampant elevator sex scene and for a second I have to double check the channel to make sure I’m not watching an old school rerun of Grey’s Anatomy.

Unfortunately, there are no McDreamys or McSteamys in sight. Instead we’re treated to Clegg and Nina clawing at each other in a broken elevator while their bemused co-workers calmly watch on.

I’m sure it’s meant to be either sexy or horrifying, but all I’m looking at is the way Nina is positioned in a semi-handstand situation with Clegg against the wall. How is she getting that sort of hold and traction with those slippery high heeled boots against that shiny wall? That is come kind of wizardry that goes beyond simple TV magic.

Of course Nina wakes up in bed in a state of terror and seems appalled that Clegg was the star of her sexy dream time activities.

TALK about cringe-worthy.