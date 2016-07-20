This week’s episode opens with Nina cuddled in bed alongside Zoe and Billie, which is a slightly different position from the one we left her in last week.

In bed with her one-night-only hook up, Franklin, played by her real life husband of course. Offspring is getting so meta these days.

Poor Nina is slightly mortified as she reveals to Billie exactly what went down the night before, or, rather, who she got down with. After she spills the beans about how she found Angus romancing two other ladies in the bar and ended up going home with their newly discovered half-brothers work mate instead, Billie seems suitably impressed.

Nina, of course, seems incredibly embarrassed by the fact that she hooked up with a random stranger after a night at the bar. She forlornly wails “exacccttllyyy” when Billie asks “who is Franklin?” but, to be honest, she should be counting her lucky stars.

If things had gone the other way, she could have ended up beneath the floorboards of probably-a-serial-killer Angus, while he enjoyed some fava beans and a nice Chianti.