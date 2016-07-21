Off-grid parents appear nonplussed as their toddler wees on live TV.

We all know that when you’ve got to go, you’ve got to go, but on national television?

Appearing on the UK’s Today Show, British couple Adele and Matt Allen were explaining their “off-grid parenting” style to hosts Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes when their youngest child, one-year-old daughter Ostara, began to wee on the studio floor.

Clearly not wearing a nappy, Ostara casually walked away from her parents momentarily, weed in front of the studio’s camera crew, and then returned to the group when finished.

Ostara moves away from her family to go to the toilet. Source: ITV / Youtube.

And despite furtive glances from Langsford and Holmes, the parents seemed completely nonplussed by the event.

The parents - who currently call Brighton home - explained their style of parenting while on the show, saying that both Ostara and her five-year-old brother Ulysses still breastfeed, do not attend school or pre-school and have never visited a doctor.

Naturally, the internet nearly imploded upon the episode being aired.

Viewers took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the off-grid parenting segment. Source: Twitter.

"These are the kids you see smashing things & the parents are like 'oh they're just expressing themselves' #offgridparenting #thismorning" one viewed tweeted.