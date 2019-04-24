Bailey was just 35 when she wrote her own obituary. This is what she wants you to know.

Having knowledge of your impending death is naturally an unsettling thought. So it’s no wonder that a obituary, self-written by a woman who chose to forgo her chemotherapy, has gone viral on the internet for its warmth and wisdom.

Published in her local newspaper, The Chronicle Herald, Bailey Matheson wrote her final goodbyes with a touching sense of humour and a profound sense of love for those who were part of her life.

“35 years may not seem long, but damn it was good!” the Canadian woman, who lost her two year battle with cancer on April 5th this year, began the obituary.

The tribute thanks those who supported her through the difficult decisions she made while sick, particularly her parents who she explains “gave me the greatest gift of supporting my decisions with not going through chemo”.

“I know how hard that must have been watching me stop treatment and letting nature take its course,” she says to her mum and dad.

Bailey continues by thanking her friends, who she shares were a “cherished” part of her life, even more so for the fact that she was an only child.

“I never thought I could love my friends more than I did but going through this and having your unconditional love and support you have made something that is normally so hard, more bearable and peaceful,” Bailey said.