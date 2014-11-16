Sunday's news in under 2 minutes.

Latest G20 news.

Obama calls out Australia’s lack of climate change action.

Despite the Australian Government’s insistence that climate change be left off the G20 agenda, President Barack Obama’s speech at the University of Queensland yesterday focussed attention to the issue.

Mr Obama told the audience that he had not had time to visit the Great Barrier Reef during this trip, but hoped the reef would remain intact long enough for to visit one day with his daughters and grandchildren.

Touching upon the current bushfires in the Blue Mountains Mr Obama said, “Here in Australia [climate change] means longer droughts, more wildfires. No nation is immune and every nation has a responsibility to do its part… which means we’ve got to step up.”

The speech also touched on democracy, his number of Twitter followers, US foreign policy, the importance of gender and marriage equality and Australia’s relationship with America.

You can watch it in full here:

It was applauded by many activists for turning the media agenda of the G20 on its head. Fairfax Media have confirmed that climate change will now be mentioned specifically in the final communique. Each nation will also be encouraged in it to take firm action.

Reports that Putin may leave the G20 ahead of schedule.

There were reports yesterday night that Russian President Vladimir Putin was planning to go home early from the G20 Summit. Bloomberg.com reported Putin’s early departure was due to ongoing pressure and scrutiny over the Ukraine crisis.

The Russian Press Secretary has said these alleged reasons are “full nonsense”. However he did not rule out that Putin may be heading home early.

German Chancellor drops by Brisbane pubs.

Shortly after landing in Brisbane, the German Chancellor Angela Merkel made her way through bars at Caxton Street.

Ms Merkel and her guards stopped for selfies with locals. One pub goer told ABC News: “her security detail was tight and we were told she doesn’t usually greet people but she seemed in a really excited mood and happy to be in Brisbane so she took the time to meet the locals.”

Angela Merkel with a fan.

Geoff Huegill talks about cocaine arrest.

On April 26 this year, Geoff Huegill and his wife were arrested at the Sydney races for possession of cocaine.

Huegill and his wife and publicist Sara Hills have now given an interview to Sunday Style magazine about the arrest and their new business.