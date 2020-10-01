'It'll commence in two weeks time': Everything we know about Australia's travel bubble with NZ.

Between state borders slowly reopening, and the occasional tease or suggestion of a bend to the hard international border, it's tough to keep up with Australia's COVID-19 travel rules.

Every state and territory except Western Australia has agreed in principle to open their borders and economies by Christmas unless there's another disaster like what we're getting to the tail end of in Victoria.

PSA: In light of our current low numbers, it's about time to say a huge thank you to masks.



Video via Mamamia

But internationally, the situation is more dire. Australia's borders have been closed to non-residents since March and we haven't even had a taste of freedom yet.

As of October 2020, here's what we know about when we'll be able to leave Australia and where we'll be travelling to first.

New Zealand.

A 'trans-Tasman bubble' is an idea that has been floating around for months now, first discussed as a future prospect by Deputy Prime Minister of New Zealand and Minister of Foreign Affairs Winston Peters on April 15.

It was then officially discussed by the two countries in May, but Victoria's second wave quickly put a halt to any plans.

Currently, New Zealand is allowing only Kiwi citizens and Australians who normally live in NZ, with limited exemptions for humanitarian or economic reasons, to enter. Like Australia, it is also mandating a 14-day quarantine for new arrivals.

On Friday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison confirmed a deal with his New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern, paving the way for flights to reopen from October 16.