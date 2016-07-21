If you’ve ever required care from a medical professional, chances are the last thing you paid much attention to was their appearance.

A practitioner’s expertise and performance isn’t determined in any way by their height, face shape, skin colour — any of it.

Yet one nurse has been forced to defend herself against the suggestion her hair colour somehow impacts her work.

Mary Walls Penney, who has a glorious head of rainbow hair, was out shopping in her uniform one day when a cashier asked her what she did for a living.

On learning Walls Penney worked at a nursing facility, the woman responded, “I’m surprised they let you work there like that. What do your patients think about your hair?”

She then remarked that “they didn’t allow that sort of thing” when she worked in the fast food industry.

Certainly, some workplaces might apply strict guidelines where staff appearance is concerned, and while it’s not always a great idea, that’s their prerogative.

However, Walls Penney was stunned by the suggestion that her vivid hair dye would prevent her from doing her job and doing it well. She posted a passionate response to the incident on Facebook, and it’s since been shared by thousands.

“I can’t recall a time that my hair colour has prevented me from providing life saving treatment to one of my patients,” Walls Penney writes.

