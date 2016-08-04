Orlando Bloom went completely nude at the beach and we have no idea why.

Just when you were thinking that you haven’t heard any updates on Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s relationship in a while, BAM, we’re hit with a whole bunch of nude photos.

Photographs have emerged of the Lord Of The Rings actor taking a relaxing beach holiday in Sardina, Italy with his singer girlfriend… except he is entirely in the buff. Because everyone knows you can’t relax while you’re wearing pants, obvs.

FULL BLOOM: Orlando Bloom bares all on vacation with @katyperry https://t.co/xDWmgcQGKl pic.twitter.com/U7khHrP1IQ — NY Daily News Gossip (@NYDNgossip) August 3, 2016

Yep, that’s Orlando Bloom – who was previously married to model Miranda Kerr – taking a paddle across the ocean, sans pants. Oar-some. And of course, they’ve been published online for all the world to see. While he was wearing board shorts at the beginning of their date, he later let it all hang out, stripping off as he paddled Katy around the ocean.