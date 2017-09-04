1. Childcare educators to walk off the job in the biggest strike in Australian history.

Strike time again!

Childcare workers will walk off the job in the search for better conditions – remember to… https://t.co/EgUKrgSwrB — echildcare (@echildcare) September 3, 2017

Thousands of early childhood educators will walk off the job on Thursday in a bid to demand higher wages. It will be the biggest early education walk-off in Australian history and will impact about 10,000 families.

Kylie Grey’s salary has increased by just $4 an hour over the past six years and the mother-of-three says she’s considering leaving the industry if her salary doesn’t increase.

“How can we live off $21 an hour when we have qualifications such as certificates and diplomas and bachelors?” Grey told media, AAP reports.

At 3.20pm on Thursday childcare educators will leave work – the time they say they start working for free because of low wages. An application for a 35 per cent increase is reportedly with the Fair Work Commission.

2. Needle left inside mother’s uterus after C-section at Sydney hospital.