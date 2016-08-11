Good news for *NSYNC fans, bad news for everyone who doesn’t want to feel like they’re a million years old.

On August 8th, all five members ―Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick and Justin Timberlake ― of early aughts boy band *NSYNC got together to celebrate member JC Chasez’s 40th birthday.

You read that right. 40.

Timberlake took to Instagram early this morning to share a snap of the reunion with the caption “JC’s 40th… And, if you don’t know now you know…”

JC’s 40th… And, if you don’t know now you know… A photo posted by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Aug 8, 2016 at 11:05pm PDT

Timberlake even gave a speech during the dinner at Mr. Nice Guy in Beverly Hills, CA.

Happy birthday JC! It was so cool to see #NSYNC back together in one room! Justin's speech was hilarious! pic.twitter.com/TBReT1EjtN — Alex Valley (@_Alex_Valley_) August 9, 2016

This is the first time the group has publicly (they all attended Kirkpatrick’s wedding in November 2013) been seen together since they appeared with Timberlake during his 2013 MTV Video Music Awards performance.

Timberlake’s selfie has a lot of people talking about a possible reunion but my main reaction was ‘Oh yeah, there were four other guys in *NSYNC.’

nsync got back together ????https://t.co/eTZDt1Plvd — MTV News (@MTVNews) August 9, 2016

So I think it’s time we play a little game I like to call:

Wait, which one was he? – *NSYNC edition.

Lets start with the birthday boy himself.

JC Chasez.

