For 12 straight days, New South Wales didn't record a single case of community transmitted coronavirus.

But in the 24 hours until 8pm on Tuesday night, the state's luck ran out.

Three new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Sydney's west and south-west, and authorities have no idea where they've come from.

Today, another new case has been reported.

A woman in her 50s from Camden, a man in his 50s from Wollondilly, a woman in her 50s from Paramatta and a Macquarie University student have all tested positive, with public health alerts currently out for a Carlingford Pilates class, a Mazda repair centre, a restaurant at Milson's Point, a Kmart, Narellan town hall, Guzman & Gomez Penrith, and Westfield Parramatta.

With testing numbers currently down in NSW, the government is urging anyone with symptoms to get tested as they try to track down the latest outbreaks.

Four cases might not sound like a big deal, but it could impact when borders will reopen. NSW is facing the very strict target of "28 days of unlinked community transmission" before Queensland will agree to reopen its border to the southern state.

The hard border between the two states has long been an issue of contention, with NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian telling WSFM this week: "If you apply that criteria: what's the next step? Does that mean that they'll open the borders and we'll get a case and they'll close again? You can't live like that."

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk had been preparing for the border to fully re-open on November 1, but now her government says that plan will be delayed unless NSW Health can find the cases' source within 48 hours.