The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Tuesday March 23.

This post deals with sexual assault and suicide and might be triggering for some readers.



New NSW flood warnings, hundreds rescued.

Evacuation warnings have been issued for people northwest of Sydney amid heavy rainfall and flooding that left an emergency services crew dealing with snakes during a rescue on the NSW Mid-North Coast.

Major flooding is occurring along the Colo River, with residents on Monday night told to prepare to evacuate as waters continued to rise.

Major flooding similar to the 1988 and 1990 flood events is occurring along the Hawkesbury River while the Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting heavy rainfall to continue through Tuesday.

Today's warnings in a visual perspective - this image shows the Severe Weather Warning in yellow, extending over half of NSW, and multicoloured areas showing flood warnings and flood advices. Check your local area warnings for details at https://t.co/sAKGux9DJj pic.twitter.com/HYQVVPlEKM — Bureau of Meteorology, New South Wales (@BOM_NSW) March 22, 2021

The NSW State Emergency Service has told residents in several suburbs throughout Sydney's northwest to prepare to leave, with more than 18,000 having already been ordered to get out of areas in the city and in northern NSW.

The SES issued an evacuation order for low-lying properties in North Richmond and Agnes Banks due to rising floodwater.

Warnings of moderate flooding along the Nepean River at Penrith are also in place and floodwaters are expected to affect the Upper Nepean River at Menangle Bridge.