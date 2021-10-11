The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Tuesday October 12.

More NSW restrictions on the way as millions enjoy freedoms.

Rain didn't put a dampener on NSW's first day of freedom after months of lockdown, with thousands flooding the pubs and flocking to the salon.

But crowds could soon be back in stadiums and nightclubs across the state, with NSW already on the verge of another critical COVID-19 vaccination milestone.

More than 80 per cent of the population will be fully vaccinated as soon as next Monday, the next threshold for easing restrictions.

NSW appears most likely to next ease restrictions on October 25, as the state’s double-dose vaccination rate continues to climb | @marywardy https://t.co/jbPNY8UQNv — The Sydney Morning Herald (@smh) October 11, 2021

As of Sunday - when another 496 new locally acquired cases were recorded in NSW as well as eight deaths - 74 per cent of the state's population had received two doses of a vaccine.

In the meantime, NSW residents made the most of 'Freedom Day' on Monday.

Gyms, cafes, restaurants, shops and hairdressers opened again, and people were allowed to travel more than five kilometres from home.

Indoor and outdoor gatherings are also permitted, with caps increased to 10 and 30 people respectively.