Five celebrities who choose not to wear their wedding ring and why.

Late last year, the The Washington Post shared a video of Barack Obama approaching a small crowd at the airport in Greensboro, North Carolina. In the video we see the former President, who’s been married to Michelle Obama for 24 years, slip his wedding band off and into his pocket before shaking hands with the waiting crowd.

As the Post put it, “Even with all the Secret Service agents around him, the President isn’t taking any chances with his personal valuables.”

The former President cherishes his ring so much, he goes out of his way to care for its safety—but there are those who forgo wearing one at all.

Prince William

"No one should be bullied for their sexuality. Don't put up with it. Be proud of the person you are." The Duke of Cambridge is on the cover of the next issue of @attitudemag speaking out against bullying – find out more over at @kensingtonroyal A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) on Jun 15, 2016 at 5:10am PDT

According to the The New York Times, the palace released a statement saying Prince William’s choice not to wear a ring is a “personal preference”.

Viola Davis

Happy Birthday to the love of my life, #JuliusTennon!!! A post shared by Viola Davis (@violadavis) on Dec 24, 2016 at 9:53am PST

Davis has been married to her husband Julius Tennon for 13 years, but only wears an engagement ring.

President Donald Trump

Celebrating 1237! #Trump2016 A post shared by President Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump) on May 26, 2016 at 2:29pm PDT

Maybe his hands are too small to wear a ring…

Meredith Vieira

Chaos on the Cape! But worth it for a fun photo shoot with @ParadeMagazine! A post shared by Meredith Vieira (@meredithvieira) on Jul 8, 2014 at 9:05am PDT

The American media personality, on the other hand, can’t wear her wedding band because she’s allergic to metal.

Will Smith

A post shared by Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapinkettsmiith) on Oct 23, 2016 at 10:57am PDT

Smith’s decision not to wear a wedding band could have something to do with the constant split rumours around him and his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

But that’s just the point. Regardless of whether these celebrities wear a ring or not, they are in fact married.

And just like their jewellery choices, the rest is entirely their business.

