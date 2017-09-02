Two women have created a place on the internet for "troubled eaters". We can't get enough.

Eve and Laura. Image: supplied.

Laura: I would describe myself as less of a journalist - although that’s how I was trained - more of a writer, illustrator, junk-food lover and troubled creative.

MM: Can you tell us a little bit more about your stories and how you found one another?

Eve: I was a year out of the hospital when Laura tracked me down on Twitter (some would call it stalking, I would call it true love). I appeared in a BBC documentary called, Clean Eating’s Dirty Secrets in which I discussed my flirtation with the clean eating movement and how it’s contributed towards my ED. I was writing article after article in order to warn others of the issue but desperately wanted to do something more permanent… that’s when Laura came a’knockin’...

Laura: I knocked, and Eve answered (thankfully!). I battled with an ED since the age of 16 thinking it was always something that I’d “just have to deal with”. Can confirm now at age 24 that it is not. I’d always wanted to do something to help other people who struggle with their relationship with food, but because I’d kept my own battles a secret for so long, I didn’t really know how to - luckily Eve gave me the confidence to do that. “Wellness” just happened to be the stupid FAD that was popular at the time we got started, but these things are cyclical. If it wasn’t wellness it would have been something else designed to make money off people who believe they are fat and shouldn’t be fat getting in our way.

MM: Part of your difference at NPB is offering expert opinion - not just “guru” advice. Why do you think so many people have latched unto unqualified health opinions?

Eve: UGH IT IRKS ME, SO. Fundamentally, people are searching for answers to the questions that no one actually has the answer to. In a world which is so uncertain and ever-changing, everyone is trying to gain some sense of control and the easiest thing for them to latch onto (because it’s constantly thrust in our faces) is to do with the way we are aesthetically. Hence, if there’s a promise of looking thin/pretty/desirable, people will be all ears to your nonsense. Also, everyone eats, hence why everyone wants to have an opinion on what the ‘right’ way to do so is...The message of, “eat what you feel like but don’t worry about it too much and always reach out to a qualified dietitian if you have specific worries” isn’t very sexy, or specific.

Listen to our podcast on the 101 Day Detox, where you pay thousands of dollars, not to eat. (Post continues after audio.)

MM: Looking closely at how the media currently presents “wellness” and health advice, how do you think it impacts people, or who a history, with eating disorders?