But why wouldn’t I worry about it? I was a woman, wasn’t I? I may have only been a teenager but I knew exactly what I was being told. She said I was most likely infertile and that I’d most likely need to use IVF in order to fall pregnant.

I would never know what it felt like to be pregnant. I wouldn’t get to carry a child. I’d never give birth. I’d never be a mum.

These fears without a doubt crossed my mind every single day throughout my teens, and into my early twenties. As my Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome got worse, so did my dreaded fear of the unknown.

You see, I’d met a gorgeous young man.

Without sounding too cliché, it truly was love at first sight. We were young but we just connected and when he told me in the first few weeks of knowing him that he wanted to be a young Dad, my heart didn’t know what to do.

It fluttered for this human I’d been so lucky to come across – a 20 year old man telling me he wanted kids young? I’d found my absolute soul mate! But wait: Could I give him that when the time was right?

Could I be the woman to mother his children? I was broken. My parts didn’t work. Maybe we wouldn’t work and it would all be my fault.

Over the years, years of no periods and therefore no ovulation, I continually felt helpless and would cry and cry to him that one day he would leave me for someone that could give him children. Why would he waste his life with me if I couldn’t give him what he wanted so badly later in life?

I developed extreme anxiety because of this and my psychologist related most of it to my longing for children, and the fear that I would never be able to produce my own. (Post continues after gallery.)

Let’s fast forward to 2013 where I – you guessed it – fell pregnant!

Now before you think, “So the whole time you could actually get pregnant?” let me explain how this all happened… as it came as a nice big surprise to me!

This year at the end of June, I was welcomed with a nice, big and nasty period – my first one in nearly 18 months.

This therefore meant I was going to ovulate at some stage soon.

It’s fair to say we ‘hit the nail on the head’ that month. My obstetrician – as well as two different nurses who scanned my very-early-pregnant belly all said the exact same line: “How on earth did you fall pregnant?”

They all calculated after receiving my period in late June that I was left with only two days in July to fall pregnant. Therefore, I had only a two day window in the past 12 months to fall pregnant and I somehow did it.