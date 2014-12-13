It seems that even mega famous international celebrities can’t avoid this one.

Angelina Jolie took to Youtube to announce that she would be unable to attend any of the press events for the upcoming film Unbroken, which she directed, because she’s in a spot of trouble.

She has contracted chicken pox.

Speaking quietly from what looks like a bathroom in the video posted by Universal Pictures, the 39-year-old actress expressed her sadness at not being able to attend promotional events for her movie.

“I just wanted to be clear and honest about why I will be missing the Unbroken events in the next few days, which is that I found out last night that I have chicken pox,” she said.

It seems that she was itching to get to the events, but she’s under doctors’ orders: “I will be home, itching and missing everyone, and I can’t believe it because this film means so much to me.”

The actress appears to be sporting signs of the infectious virus on her neck and shoulders. Poor Ange, take a look for yourself…

Unbroken is the second time the Oscar award winning actress has scratched her directing itch, after directing The Land of Blood and Honey in 2011.

We wish Ange all the best for a speedy recovery.

Hopefully the poor chicken will be back to her best soon:

