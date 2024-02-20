What we know about the death of a Sydney family.

A martial arts instructor hospitalised with alleged stab wounds has been arrested after the bodies of a man, woman and their child were found at two separate Sydney locations on Tuesday.

Min Cho and her seven-year-old son Benjamin's bodies were discovered at a taekwondo centre in North Parramatta, two hours after the discovery of husband and father Steven Cho's body in a Baulkham Hills home.

The two locations are approximately five kilometres away from one another. Relatives living in South Korea have been told of their deaths.﻿

It is understood all suffered stab wounds, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The discoveries were made after the second man, taekwondo instructor Kwang Kyung Yoo, took himself to Westmead Hospital with stab wounds.

On Tuesday, students at his studio were sent a strange text message that claimed he had been injured in a serious car accident and was unavailable for classes, Nine News reported.

Multiple crime scenes have been established and are being examined by forensic officers. The taekwondo instructor remains under police guard.

With AAP.

