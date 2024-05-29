'Normal People season two is coming and I don't want it.'

I thought no one could do the novel justice in an adaptation, but then Element Pictures' 12 episode season came out, and the perfection that is Paul Mescal's Connell Waldron and Daisy Edgar-Jones' Marianne Sheridan lit up my screen. I knew they'd got it right.

But, the literary-inclined know, lightning rarely strikes twice. With the existing series already covering the original source material and no second book (that we know of), showrunners will be forced to go off-piste and create a new ending.

If they intend to do such an unhinged thing I beg that they at least involve Sally Rooney in the scriptwriting.

Of course, it's not the first adaptation to put out a new series that extends the original source material.

The immensely successful Game Of Thrones went far further than the written novels, with George RR. Martin still writing his sixth book Winds of Winter.

While the series was undoubtedly a brilliant watch, book lovers know that it probably wasn't what Martin would have wished.

In fact, he told The New York Times that, "By season five and six, and certainly seven and eight, I was pretty much out of the loop".

The Handmaid's Tale is another series that has departed from Margaret Attwood's original novel by the same name.

"I have influence but no power," she told The Times. "There's a big difference. I'm not the person who can ultimately sign off on anything.