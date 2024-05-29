'Normal People season two is coming and I don't want it.'

I never thought I'd say this but Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal are teasing something big and in an unexpected turn of events, I don't want it.
As someone who has been a fan of these two stellar actors for years, I thought anything they'd post together—romantic relationship or new film project—would be the biggest pop culture gift I could ever receive.
How wrong I was.
The internet is going wild this morning about Edgar-Jones posting an Instagram story of herself and Mescal. Other than the fact it's the cutest photo I've laid eyes on all year, it read, "We've got some news to share!! Watch this space."
Immediately headlines ran that Normal People season two is on the cards.