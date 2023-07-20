'My number one parenting hack: I wear noise cancelling headphones.'

A parenting news story on the Sydney Morning Herald stopped me in my tracks this morning and perhaps not for the reason you might think.

The article was about how parents are reaching for noise-cancelling headphones in rising numbers. One mum spoke of how she uses headphones to get her through isolating moments and another, who did not even want to be named because she feared judgement, echoed the sentiment.

First, I thought – hold on – are there people who have been parenting WITHOUT such distractions? I tip my hat to you super humans.

Second, and especially for parents of little kids like the anonymous contributor in the article, I do not believe that using headphones or earbuds while parenting is something to feel guilty about.

My beautiful boys are now aged 12 and six and there is no way I could have parented them over the years without headphones and other such audio input.

Mums (and let's be honest the guilt doesn't extend to dads as much) feel too much guilt about everything.

From what we eat and drink (or don't eat and drink) when pregnant, to our birth stories, our feeding options, our sleeping options. The list is endless.

Watch: Be a good mum with Laura Byrne.



Video via Mamamia

When I had my eldest son in 2010, noise-cancelling headphones weren't a thing.

But during the day when all my baby wanted was to be held and fed, I had the TV switched to escapist British murder shows set in pretty villages, and at night I had the radio on. I sometimes had my laptop open so I could scroll Facebook's wall or read the various blogs I was following, and believe me if I had earbuds then, they would have been used.