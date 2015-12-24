"We went technology-free for one day. I cheated."

I blame the school holidays. We were coming up with suggestions of things to do during the recent school break when I had this ‘brainwave’ to go technology-free for one day. I’m not talking about your regular household gadgets and gizmos, but your i-devices kind of technology.

No iPhones, no iPads, no computers, no TV, no music, no entertainment. No smart-anything for a whole, entire day. So when we put the kids to bed the night before our experiment, I warned them that for the next day we would rely on our wits; not our WiFi.

Here's how our technology-free day panned out.

6am: My alarm goes off - on my iPhone. Oops. Strike one. Never mind, I tell myself. I just need to be more aware. I congratulate myself for not checking my Facebook messages while I brush my teeth. As I wash my face, I notice a faint halo above my head in the bathroom mirror.

6:20am: Stumped again! I always sync my morning run on Nike+ Running. Now how am I going to track my average pace, calories burned and distance run? My left arm feels naked without my phone armband. Guess what? It starts drizzling. Wish I'd checked the weather before I set foot outdoors, but how?

7:30am: Breakfast. The kids ask for banana pancakes. I relent - it's the school holidays. Luckily, I know the recipe, so I don't need to look it up online. Better yet, we've always had a 'no technology at table' policy. I polish my halo.

8am: My husband leaves for work. "Don't call us," we remind him, as he escapes to his office cubicle with a high speed internet connection.