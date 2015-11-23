No Jab, No Pay will start next year.

The Government has passed a No Jab, No Pay Policy to help improve Australia’s national immunisation rates.

It will come in to effect on January 1st 2016. This means that families will only receive child care and family tax payments if their children are immunised according to the schedule.

The Minister for Social Services, Christian Porter, released a statement today saying that the No Jab, No Pay bill was passed in the Senate this afternoon.

“This is an important win for families, for community health and, most importantly, for the safety our children,” Porter said.

“Diseases, like polio, tetanus and diphtheria pose a serious threat. Immunisation is the safest and most effective way to protect our children from them.”

Parents will have to ensure their children's immunisations are up-to-date from the first day of next year if they want to continue receiving Child Care Benefit, Child Care Rebate and the Family Tax Benefit Part A.

“If a dangerous disease is preventable, then the Government believes we must do all we reasonably can to prevent it,” Mr Porter said.

