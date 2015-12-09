The Find: The men's shaving balm that doubles as a brilliant primer.

Image: Supplied.

Forget shelling out for expensive primers or having four steps before you even get to your foundation – the secret to a flawless base could very well be hiding in your partner’s bathroom cabinet.

Right there next to his razor. We’re talking about shaving balm, people.

Dutch Vlogging royalty Nikki Tutorials (you may recognise her from her viral video The Power of Makeup) first stumbled upon this hack when she was without primer and had to quickly improvise with items at her boyfriend’s house.

She claimed the Nivea Post Shave Balm, $11.49, is “a product that has changed my primer life” – and beauty lovers online have been raving about it ever since – including Kylie Jenner who recommends it as a moisturiser alternative for those with oily skin. But can a man’s shaving product really do the job? We put it to the test. (Watch: The Glow tried shaving-balm-as-primer. Post continues after video.)

I’ll be honest – I was skeptical. How on earth was a shaving product formulated for men going to give me the hydrated and smooth base that even some primers can’t?

But heading into the supermarket to purchase it, I spotted just one left on the shelf, the unmistakable sign of some serious shelf ravaging.