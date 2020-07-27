From the star of the 2000 Olympics to a mum-of-two: What Nikki Webster's life looks like now.

This article was originally published on September 25, 2019. It was updated on July 28, 2020.

Twenty years on, Nikki Webster is still remebered as the little girl who flew at the Sydney Olympics and later released the hit song “Strawberry Kisses”.

Now, Webster will be returning to our screens when The Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Games Sydney 2000 Uncovered airs on Wednesday July 29.

With the 2020 Tokyo Olympics postponed for a year, Channel Seven will air footage of some of the game's most unforgettable moments as well as new interviews with the people involved, including Vanessa Amorosi, James Morrison, Human Nature, Adam Garcia, Djakapurra Munyarryun and of course, Nikki Webster.

The nework will also host a two-hour special Olympic Games Sydney 2000 Moments that Moved Us on August 5, which will feature interviews with athletes.

"It was so much fun to relive all the amazing moments and share behind-the-scenes insights from the Opening Ceremony, a day I will remember forever," Webser wrote on Instagram.

Looking back on her iconic performance, Webster told Mamamia last year that she “just forgot” that the eyes of the world were on her.

“I was enjoying it as much as people at home watching it.”

She still has the pink dress she wore that night.

“I’m never parting with that! And I’ve still got the little bag I walked out with, and some confetti that I threw.”