Twilight's Nikki Reed announces her pregnancy with Ian Somerhalder.

Twilight actress Nikki Reed has announced her pregnancy with husband Ian Somerhalder of The Vampire Diaries fame.

The couple, who celebrated their second wedding anniversary last month, shared the news on Instagram.

Posting an image of her visibly pregnant belly, Reed expressed her excitement about the impending arrival.

“Hi Little One,” she began. “I know you, but only because I feel you. How is it possible to love someone so much already? All I know for sure is it’s the strongest feeling I’ve ever felt. We’ve been sharing this body for quite some time, and we’ve already experienced so much together. We can’t wait to meet you,” she added.

Somerhalder also uploaded the same image to Instagram, saying he had never “experienced anything more powerful” than this.

“To our friends, family, and rest of the world. In my 38 years on this earth I’ve never experienced anything more powerful and beautiful than this,” he wrote. “I can’t think of anything more exciting than this next chapter and we wanted you to hear this from us first. This has been the most special time of our lives and we wanted to keep it between the three of us for as long as possible so we could enjoy this time with each other and our little one who is growing so fast…because that’s what they do, they grow so fast. Thank you for your kind energy,” he said.

The couple began dating in mid-2014, a few months after Reed filed for divorce from her first husband Paul McDonald.

They confirmed their engagement in February 2015 and were subsequently married just a month later in Malibu.