Twilight star Nikki Reed has given birth to her first child with Ian Somerhalder.

Actor Nikki Reed has given birth to her first child, a baby girl named Bodhi Soleil.

E! News confirmed the little one arrived into the world on July 25. It comes some three months after the Twilight star and her Vampire Diaries actor husband Ian Somerhalder announced they were expecting.

We’ve done some digging, and discovered the newborn’s unique name has beautiful meaning behind it. ‘Bodhi’ derives from Buddhism, and is translated as ‘awakening’ or ‘enlightenment’, while ‘Soleil’ is the French word for ‘sun’.

The Hollywood couple, who married in 2015, had each shared the news via Instagram in May.

Reed wrote, “Hi Little One. I know you, but only because I feel you. How is it possible to love someone so much already?

“All I know for sure is it’s the strongest feeling I’ve ever felt. We’ve been sharing this body for quite some time, and we’ve already experienced so much together. We can’t wait to meet you.”