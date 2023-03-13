In 2003, Nikki Gemmell wrote an erotic best-seller. These days, she’s living a post-sex life.

A few weeks ago, Nikki Gemmell issued a public apology to fans of The Bride Stripped Bare.

The novel, which was the best-selling Australian book of 2003, told the story of a 'good wife', a 'good mother', who vanishes, leaving behind a diary in which she chronicled her extra-marital sexual awakening. It’s erotic, explicit; so much so that Gemmell initially published it anonymously in order to shield her family from the inevitable backlash.

Yet in her February 18 column for The Weekend Australian, Gemmell wrote that, these days, her own sex life is less The Bride Stripped Bare and more "The Bride Gone Where?" And for that, she’s sorry.

"That raunchy chick of long ago preaching honesty and tenderness and wanting to instruct a man on exactly what a woman wants, precisely where and how; well, too-de-loo," Gemmell wrote. "All she wants now is sleep. And a room of her own. Make that an entire place of her own. While still in a loving relationship. Greedy, I know."

Today, Gemmell, 55, is living what she calls "a post-sex life".

It’s a phase in which motherhood and menopause are beginning to overlap. And quite frankly she can’t be fu— erm, bothered.

"This is a stage I'm at in my life of deep exhaustion," Gemmell said on Mamamia’s No Filter podcast. "I feel like I have to get through this discombobulating, deeply unnerving thing known as menopause.

"It's like this steamroller that has hit me and completely wiped my confidence, my sexual confidence, my energy, my metabolism. I feel like I'm depressed for the first time in my life. I’m forgetful. I can’t write books the way I used to.

"I’m trying to write a novel now, and I can’t remember what the characters are called."

Gemmell said her sexual relationship with her husband was once "mind-blowing". But it has simply tailed off in recent years, a victim of two decades of parenting (they have two adult children and an 11-year-old) and waning libidos.

"We deeply, deeply love each other. But we find our intimacy and our connection in other ways now, besides sex," she said.