Nigella Lawson's husband Charles Saatchi is seeking a divorce.

Disclaimer: This post may be distressing for someone who has been a victim of domestic abuse.

By MAMAMIA TEAM

Charles Saatchi, Nigella Lawson’s husband, has announced that he is seeking a divorce.

The art collector has come forward with an unexpected statement, claiming that he is seeking divorce because he was disappointed that Lawson did not defend him when pictures that appeared to show Saatchi assaulting Lawson were published worldwide.

In a statement to The Mail newspaper in the UK he said, “I am sorry to announce that Nigella Lawson and I are getting divorced.”

The Mail further reports that Saatchi had not yet told his wife of plans to start divorce proceedings – and that his intentions were being revealed ‘exclusively’ to the paper. Lawson will presumably find out this information secondhand.

Saatchi continued: “I feel that I have clearly been a disappointment to Nigella during the last year or so, and I am disappointed that she was advised to make no public comment to explain that I abhor violence of any kind against women, and have never abused her physically in any way.”

The 70-yearld art collector and businessman was seen clutching 53-year-old Lawson’s throat and pulling her nose on June 9 – and a paparazzo captured the disturbing incident on film. Onlookers at the restaurant where the couple were photographed said that Saatchi and Lawson were having a heated argument at the time, and Lawson left the restaurant in tears. You can read more about the shocking incident here.

A week later, the photographs were published and reproduced worldwide – and Lawson moved out of the home she shared with her husband. According to Saatchi, they have not spoken since.

Saatchi claims that the reason the couple are getting divorced, is because on the day the incriminating photographs were published, Lawson’s PR adviser Mark Hutchinson suggested that Saatchi should apologise for the alleged assault. Saatchi, who says the incident was not an assault, refused to do so. He reportedly told his wife, “Are you crazy, you know that’s not he truth.”