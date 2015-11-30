"I hate the implication." There's one healthy eating movement Nigella Lawson can't get behind.

Image: Getty.

Nigella Lawson‘s latest recipe book has taken a slightly more health-conscious turn, but let’s get one thing straight: she’s not a fan of dieting.

Even the term “clean eating” — you know, the one that always appears in hashtag form beneath Instagram photos of kale smoothies and salads — doesn’t sit right with her.

“I don’t like the term because I hate the implication that the other food is dirty and therefore something to be ashamed of,” the English chef tells the latest edition of Sunday Style.

Amen.

In the interview, Lawson also shares her concern about our culture’s “fixation” with thinness. It’s something she observes among friends and acquaintances, and the example she uses to illustrate her point one we’ve all borne witness to — or done ourselves.

“When people come over to my house for supper, I would never expect anyone to eat something sweet if they didn’t want to, but I’ve noticed how all the people who say, ‘Oh no, nothing for me’ – and, sadly, this is nearly always women – get a fork out and start picking at the cake,” she says. (See Lawson chat with Mamamia co-founder, Mia. Post continues after video.)

“In the end, they’ve eaten much more than everyone else! So, the thing is, if I feel like chocolate cake, I’ll have a slice.”

Lawson, whose new cookbook Simply Nigella has recently hit stores, believes her positive, realistic attitude to food and “living well” was largely influenced by her mother’s experience with an eating disorder.