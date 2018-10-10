news

The woman found dead in Hunters Hill park has been identified as Nicole Cartwright.

A woman whose body was found dumped in a Sydney park has been identified as 32-year-old Nicole Cartwright.

Ms Cartwright’s remains were discovered near a playground in Buffalo Creek Reserve at Hunters Hill one week ago by a council worker who was mowing the lawn.

CCTV footage of Ms Cartwright travelling on a bus between Town Hall and Ashfield on September 28 was released by police on Wednesday as they appealed for help from the public to map her final movements.

Ms Cartwright lived with her parents at Lansvale in Sydney’s southwest, had a wide circle of friends and often spent time in Sydney’s CBD and eastern suburbs.

NSW Police detectives will hold a media conference later on Wednesday.

