Journalist's "cheap scoop" places Olympic athletes lives in danger.

Undercover journalism is a dying art, requiring reporters to attempt the infiltration of a particular community by posing as someone they’re not. It’s previously been used to expose criminals, to catch drug smugglers, and stop child abuse. You know, important stuff.

Hunter S. Thompson used it while reporting on motorcycle gang Hells Angels and Elizabeth Jane Cochran used it to report cruelty and neglect in an insane asylum.

Shame this inhumane CREEP who thought it’d be funny to endanger people’s lives in the village ???????????????????????? @NicoHines pic.twitter.com/5TTom3i9c6 — Amini Fonua (@AminiFonua) August 11, 2016 Now, thanks to a thoroughly uninspired journalist by the name of Nico Hines from the UK’s Daily Beast, undercover ‘journalism’ has been used to reveal the shocking fact that some consenting gay adults enjoy having sex with other consenting gay adults – particularly while on a summer holiday in bloody Rio de Janeiro. As an out gay athlete from a country that is still very homophobic, @thedailybeast ought to be ashamed #deplorable https://t.co/qzS9rDFJwx — Amini Fonua (@AminiFonua) August 11, 2016

In his article, originally titled I Got Three Grindr Dates In One Hour At Rio, Hines pretended to be a gay man on the hook-up app Grindr – and reported his findings. Which were, somewhat unsurprisingly, that gay men do in fact occasionally hook-up. Riveting. Here’s the problem, though. Some of the guys he described in his article were identifiable and from countries where LGBTI people still face daily abuse, discrimination and imprisonment. A gross invasion of privacy, the article offered readers clear hints at athletes’ heights, weights, and other physical features – and even shared their respective placements in competition. The majority of this generation’s teenagers are now rejecting typical gender and sexual norms. Post continues below…