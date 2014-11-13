Nick Lachey shared some not-so-nice words about Jessica Simpson.

All we can say here is, OUCH!

Nick Lachey says that he has dodged a bullet by not having kids with ex-wife Jessica Simpson, 34. Nick, 41, was asked on SiriusXM radio show “how happy are you that you didn’t have a baby with Jessica?”

His response? Nick said, “In our situation, that was probably the best thing that could have ever happened, that we didn’t have kids. You’re always going to love your kids, no matter how you feel about their other parent, but all things being equal it was the best thing for both of us.”

“She and I don’t necessarily stay in each other’s lives. If we had a kid, clearly we would be, whether we wanted to or not,” added Nick. When he was asked how he feels about his ex-wife, he said it was very neutral. “I wouldn’t stay it’s friends and I wouldn’t say it’s enemies. There’s just no contact.”

“I don’t rush right down to Macy’s and buy a bunch of clothes and shoes, but I also don’t piss at the TV [when I see an ad for her fashion brand],” he said. “It’s somewhere in the middle.”

Nick and his second wife Vanessa Minnillo share a son, Camden, 2, and are expecting the arrival of their baby girl in a matter of weeks.

Jessica has since had two children, Maxwell, 2, and Ace, 1, with her new husband, Eric Johnson.

SCROLL THROUGH the gallery for pictures of Nick and Jessica with their families...



Eric Johnson and Jessica Simpson.

Vanessa, Camden and Nick Lachey on Halloween.

Jessica Simpson with daughter Maxwell.

Nick Lachey with son Camden.

Camden Lachey with a poster of his dad.

The Lacheys announcing they are having a baby girl.

The Lachey family.

Vanessa and Nick Lachey.

Eric Johnson and Jessica Simpson.

Vanessa and Nick Lachey on their wedding day.

Jessica and Eric

Ace and Maxwell

The Lacheys at Disney Land.

Jessica Simpson with her children Maxwell and Ace. Image via Instagram.

Jessica and Maxwell

Vanessa and Nick Lachey.

Ace and Eric Johnson.

Jessica Simpson's son Ace and daughter Maxwell.

