The bizarre question that saw Nick Kyrgios abruptly end his latest press conference.

As much criticism as Nick Kyrgios cops for his – how does my nan put it? ‘Unsportsmanlike antics’, you can hardly deny that the Canberra-born tennis star’s press conferences make for fascinating viewing.

And boy was Monday’s a doozie.

After earning passage through to the second round of the Australian Open with a three-sets win over Brazilian Rogerio Dutra Silva, the world number 17 faced off against his arch rival: the media.

It began with the usual volley of sporting questions. But then along came a US reporter in search of a unique angle. So unique, in fact, that he lobbed the 22-year-old a question that had precisely nothing to do with tennis, or the tournament, or Australian sport, or Nick Kyrgios, or anything Nick Kyrgios knows about.

“You’re friends with the American football player Colin Kaepernick and have been supportive of him in the past,” the reporter began. “What are your thoughts on his not being signed by an American football team this season?”

There was a pause, then an eye rub before an exhausted Kyrgios replied, “I don’t think I’ve ever spoken to that dude in my life.”