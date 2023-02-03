Nick Kyrgios' assault charge has been dismissed despite his guilty plea.

Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios has pleaded guilty to assault after admitting he shoved his ex-girlfriend to the ground back in 2021.

Kyrgios fronted the ACT Magistrates Court on Friday where a bid to have the assault charge thrown out on mental health grounds was rejected.

However, after pleading guilty, Kyrgios' assault charges were dismissed by a magistrate.

Magistrate Beth Campbell threw out the charge, saying the seriousness of the matter was "low-level" and indicating Kyrgios was not a risk of re-offending.

The world No. 20 was charged with a late-night incident from January 10, 2021 where he pushed over his ex-girlfriend Chiara Passari following an argument outside her apartment in inner-city Canberra suburb Kingston.

The court heard Ms Passari was standing in the door of an Uber preventing Kyrgios from leaving when he pushed her over. He stood over her and remarked "seriously" while she lay on the ground. Ms Passari reported shoulder pain along with grazing on her knee.

Kyrgios had told Ms Passari to "leave me the f*** alone" and to "just f***ing piss off" while she asked him to get out of the car and to calm down.

Ms Passari didn't report the incident until 10 months later, when the couple split after getting back together following the incident.

Then in July 2022, Kyrgios was charged over the assault. At the time, police said in a statement: "ACT Policing can confirm a 27-year-old Watson man is scheduled to face the ACT Magistrates Court in relation to one charge of common assault following an incident in December 2021."

