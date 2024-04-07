The incredible true story behind the viral moment that inspired the movie One Life.

It was arguably one of the first viral moments in TV history.

It was 1988, and Sir Nicholas Winton was sitting in a studio audience as part of a British television program. He didn't know what to expect — only that he had been invited in by the show's producers. As the rest of the audience stood applauded, Winton realised he had once helped each and every one of the people standing around him.

Decades earlier, he had saved them from certain death.

In late 1938, everyone in Prague was bracing for an imminent German invasion ahead of the Second World War, which ignited in September 1939.

When a friend asked Winton, a stockbroker, to come and witness the developing humanitarian crisis for himself, he set about organising a series of eight Kindertransports — rescue efforts to remove children from Nazi-controlled territory.

Little did Nicholas Winton know that everyone sitting around him in this TV audience were the children he had saved during WWII. Image: BBC/That's Life.