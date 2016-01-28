Each week we will be running Q&As with Australian women doing vital humanitarian and aid work. Women you may not have heard of.
This week meet Nichola Krey, Head of Humanitarian Affairs at Save the Children Australia, an organisation dedicated to protecting children from harm, and providing them with access to education and health services.
1. What does your role entail on a day-to-day basis?
The nature of humanitarian work – and one of the reasons I love it so much – is that it can change hour-by-hour depending on what is happening around the world. There is rarely a dull moment. I manage a team of humanitarians who advise me on particular crises, whether they be conflict related or natural disasters and together, we make decisions on our response to these disasters. Therefore, much of my day-to-day role involves listening to advice from others, engaging in analysis and deciding on our action.
2. How did you become involved in humanitarian/aid work?
In 2000, I was sitting next to two aid workers in a café in Mae Sot in Thailand. They were planning to visit a Burmese refugee camp on the Thai border in Myanmar. I unapologetically eavesdropped, and then, sensing a unique opportunity, asked to join them. They agreed and my fate was sealed. I met people who had been living away from their family for ten years in a refugee camp. That experience really put things into perspective for me. I returned to Australia, completed my degree and started volunteering for Austcare in East Timor. That was 13 years ago and I have never looked back.