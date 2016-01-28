3. What are the most rewarding/challenging parts of your job?

The most challenging parts of my job often end up being the most rewarding. Without a doubt, the most challenging aspect is the overwhelming humanitarian need, and the lack of resources and funding available to reach everyone.

The overwhelming human need is the challenge, but it is what drives humanitarians to keep going and never give up. When we do raise the funds and deliver a quality emergency response and actually save lives, this becomes the most rewarding aspect.

4. In general, do you think Australians are generous givers?

The Australian public has always been extremely generous to Save the Children – especially to natural disasters in our region.

5. Do you think that the Australian government is currently meeting its global responsibilities in terms of foreign aid?

The Australian Government recently cut the aid budget by $11 billion. This has a significant impact on the lives of those impacted by poverty and disaster. Given our wealth and status, I think we can do better than that.

6. What are the most significant humanitarian crises we are facing, both at home and abroad?

The crisis in the Middle East has proliferated across the world – including those refugees who have fled the region and are now in detention in places such as Nauru. The horrors we are seeing in Europe of people risking life and limb to get to a safe place are all part of this crisis. Those millions of Syrians who are displaced and living in refugee camps in places like Lebanon and Jordan and the presence of radical groups like Daesh (ISIS) in the region, have changed the face and the lives of those countries and the people in them forever. The Syrian crisis has been going for five years and is not going away anytime soon. Those refugees who have flown from Syria are unlikely to ever return to their homes again and those millions of people who are still in Syria are facing an unthinkable future.

In Australia, the treatment of asylum seekers and refugees in offshore facilities such as Nauru is not only a crisis, but a defining moment in time in Australia’s history. How we choose to treat fellow humans, particularly children, who have flown from war and persecution, is what defines us as a nation. I would like to see Australians unify and put a stop to this continuing tragedy.

Poverty in Indigenous Australia is some of the worst I have seen anywhere. I recently visited New Zealand, and left very wistful about the social and economic status of Indigenous Australians. There is a genuine celebration of Maori culture in New Zealand, and I don’t think we are there yet in Australia.