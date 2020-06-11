"He started calling me a sl*t." 15 women share what happened when they dated the 'nice guy'.

Emily.

"I dated a guy who was super insecure and would say things like 'I bet your ex was bigger than me' and when we went out to restaurants if I just glanced at someone he would be like 'Do you think that guy is good looking, you know he probably has a shit personality.' I would always call him out on it and he'd just say that he's so used to girls not giving him a chance and that most girls go for hot idiots instead of him. Then it got too much and I told him I wanted to stop dating and he called me a slut."

Bridget.

"I've dated a few guys like that, the 'nice guy' trope. I think the worst guy I've had an experience with was a guy I was seeing for about a month. He seemed really nice and said all the right things. I tried to be honest with him about how I struggle with guys not being honest about what they want and ghosting me. Especially after we sleep together. He was all sympathetic and understanding, saying 'I would never do that, it's such a cowardly thing to do. I'm too kind to do that.' In the end, after a month of daily contact, we finally slept together and I didn't hear from him for a week. I finally called him and he said he couldn’t believe he waited so long to sleep with me, that I needed to lose weight before I could date, and I was a desperate cow. So much for kind. I spent months after that wondering what I did wrong. The nice guy thing frustrates me. I have had so many guys flip on me that trusting guys now is almost impossible. How do you know when they are genuine? And then people tell you to be more trusting, but when you are it just seems to backfire. 'Nice guys' ruin dating for everyone."

Madeleine.

"The 'nice guy' love-bombed me, he called himself a feminist, was passionate about animal rights, real 'nice guy' stuff. He 'wasn’t like all the disrespectful men' but whenever confronted with something he did wrong or upset me he lashed out. It was like a tantrum. He felt entitled - because he showed basic respect, he felt I shouldn't ever have a problem with anything he did and that my emotions were invalid. I think that's what is dangerous about guys like that, you and all your friends see him as a nice guy, until they're made to feel they aren’t perfect and by then you're sucked in!"

Talia.

"I went on a date with a 'nice guy' after speaking to him for 2-3 weeks. Our date was great, I couldn't fault a thing. He complimented me the whole night in a way that indicated that he felt like I was too good for him (it was very awkward for me). Anyway, all was good for about a week after the date and then he ghosted me."

Lucy.

"My high school ex (who I dated for two years) cheated on me, maybe, four million times, and then out of the blue during isolation he messaged me saying how cute we were together/'I'll always love you'/etc, and that he didn't know why it ended. And I said 'because you cheated on me with literally everyone', and then he was just like 'ouch, damn'."

Dannie.

"I met a guy on an online dating app and we decided to go on a date. He suggested somewhere really fancy and I politely explained that I couldn't afford it as I'm a single mum. He said he was taking me out and he would pay for both of us. Anyway, it comes to date night, I'm dressed to the nines and he picks me up. We get to the restaurant and I order considerately, making sure I don't order the most expensive things but he insisted on buying champagne and dessert. We enjoy the champagne, I enjoyed my meal and he seems really lovely. Conversation flows. We laugh. We flirt. Wow right?! I sat there the whole time thinking I can't believe I've stumbled across this amazing guy, he's good-looking, he's considerate with a great job, he is even taking me out and paying for the whole date. The bill comes and he gets up to go and pay. Next thing I hear shouting and arguing and it's him demanding that we get a discount because the service wasn't a high standard. He also claimed he shouldn't have to pay for the champagne because he wanted another type of champagne (which wasn't true at all). He was so angry and so loud and LYING. Everyone was staring at him and then me. I wanted a hole in the ground to open up and swallow me. He stormed out... They made me pay over $300 for the meal. And he had left me there so I also had to Uber home. He messaged me the next day apologising and asking if we could see each other again. He never offered to pay me back or even acknowledge what he did, just a 'sorry about last night. When can I see you again?' I explained why the answer was no. He got all entitled and said I didn't know a good thing when I saw it and it was my loss. He then told me: 'Girls just don't like the good guys and the wonder why they get hurt.' I had an actual WTF moment out loud."