Tuesday's news in just two minutes.

1. The latest Newspoll is not good news for the Labor Party. The Coalition’s primary vote went up three to 49 per cent, while the Labor party sits at just 30. According to the ABC, the Labor Party would lose 35 seats if the election was held today. Tony Abbott is up three points as preferred Prime Minister and Julia Gillard is down four.

2. Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was hit on Sydney’s George St at around 3:20 am on Sunday. Twenty-six-year-old Simon Cramp woke briefly from his coma yesterday afternoon and said to his mum, “What’s happened?” Police say the attack on Mr Cramp was by three males who were accompanied by three females and that it was unprovoked.

3. The family of Reeva Steenkamp, who was killed by Olympic sprinter Oscar Pistorius, say they’re desperately seeking answers as to why their daughter died. In a video interview for a program called Why Did Oscar Pistorius Kill Our Daughter?, Barry and June Steenkamp said: “Why? Why did he shoot her? I want to know why he shot her. Because she must have been so afraid in the toilet, and somebody’s firing [a] gun, bullets through the door.”

“We feel bad that we couldn’t protect her. Her whole life we protected her. From the day she was born we protected her, but this we could not protect her from …We don’t know what happened. There is only one person who knows what happened.”

4. The CEO of Turkish Airlines says the airline plans to fly from Australia to Europe without stopping. Temel Kotil says he hopes Turkish Airlines will be flying non-stop from Sydney to Istanbul by 2017 at which point it would become the longest commercial air route.

5. Bradley Manning, the man who’s accused of handing over classified documents to the website Wikileaks, has faced the first day of his trial. The 25-year-old former Army intelligence analyst pleaded guilty to 10 of the 22 charges – but not the most serious one of “aiding the enemy” of the United States. If Manning’s found guilty he could face life in prison.

6. Representatives from dance schools around the country will meet to discuss new regulations after a Sydney dance teacher was arrested on allegations he sexually assaulted students. There have reportedly never been any proper regulations in the industry, even though thousands of young kids participate.

7. A 21-year-old Irish charity worker has reportedly been drugged and raped in India. The woman told police in Kolkata that she believed her tea had been laced with drugs by a man she had befriended earlier in the week. The incident is the latest in a string of sexual assault incidents occurring in India. Earlier this year a Swiss woman was raped in front of her husband while taking part in a cycling tour. And prior to that, a 23-year-old Indian student was gang raped and bashed to death by men on a bus.