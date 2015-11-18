Spare a thought for the people that make the news in times like these.

News reporting in traumatic times is not easy.

A British reporter for the BBC broke down during a live cross into breakfast tv this morning when describing the memorial service he’d witnessed for the Paris terrorist attack victims. He had reportedly been working round the clock on the news from Paris for the past four days.

In times like these, many of us are separated from the trauma taking place through distance and a TV or smart phone screen. We are horrified by what we see, we feel for those there, however we do not really understand the true trauma of what is occurring on the ground. How could we?

For the reporters and camera crews who are sent to these scenes, these can be very difficult times. They are required to work round the clock, and are often in dangerous locations or speaking to people who have just undergone enormous trauma. This puts them under a huge amount of stress.

Watch the footage of BBC reporter Graham Satchell breaking down below (post continues after video).

Video by BBC

We saw just how terrifying the environment in Paris was for Today Show’s Karl Stefanovic this week when a panicked stampede broke out behind him just as he was about to cross live to Australia. Thankfully it was a false alarm — but the pressure it puts on the reporters and tv crews is clear.

This is not the first time we have seen a television host break down when reporting the horror of news events. Recently, The Project’s Carrie Bickmore broke down live on air when discussing the image of the Syrian toddler washed up on a Turkish beach.

The incredibly distressing image of three-year-old Aylan Al-Kurdi brought Bickmore to tears as she struggled to report the news without thinking of her own children at home.

Watch Carrie Bickmore break down on The Project below (post continues after video).