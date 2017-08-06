Aussie couple forced to fork out $12,000 for a wedding reception they never even had.

Deciding to go elsewhere, the couple refused to pay the cancellation fee of 75 per cent of the total costs (which were roughly $16,000) that Maison demanded. So the company brought the dispute with the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal.

Sohn and Conway hit back, launching their own claim to try to get the $4219 deposit they had paid to the venue back. They argued the group had "engaged in misleading and deceptive conduct", the Daily Mail reports.

The judge sided with Maison, ordering the bride and groom to pay the outstanding amount of $8298.50 towards the $12,517.50 cancellation fee.

The couple were married earlier this year and celebrated their reception at another venue - meaning the newlyweds have essentially had one wedding for the price of two.

It's not like weddings are getting any cheaper either.

The average Australian wedding cost has risen to $48,625, with a huge chunk of this going to venue costs. But as Anna Pedersen, from the Bride's Diary, told Mamamia earlier this year, what makes that average so high is that more and more Australian couples are opting for more 'unique' wedding venues, which cost more than the traditional options.

If there's a lesson in all this for other couples planning their big day, it's that you should always, ALWAYS ask about a cancellation fee before you make any bookings.

Have you ever been forced to fork out for services you never received?