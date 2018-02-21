Disturbing hazing video shows university students drinking from genitals, wearing leash.

Disturbing footage has emerged on social media of hazing rituals performed by students of University of Newcastle colleges, in which male freshmen can be seen drinking alcohol from other students’ genitals.

The vision, sourced by End Rape on Campus Australia and published by news.com.au, is part of the group’s ongoing investigation into the culture at residential university campuses.

According to Nina Funnell, EROC Australia ambassador and author of the article, the behaviour captured in the footage was carried out by University of Newcastle students from Evatt’s House college during so-called Lad’s Weekends.

This annual event sees new male students forced into often-humiliating initiation rituals. One clip, for example, shows a student being led around on all fours, a leash tied to his neck; in another, heavily intoxicated students are made to drink their own vomit; and in perhaps the most unsettling segment, older students stretch out the skin of their pubic region, creating a pouch from which kneeling freshmen are forced to drink alcohol.

Speaking to Triple J’s Hack program, University of Newcastle Vice Chancellor, Professor Carolyn McMillan, firmly condemned the behaviour captured in the video.

“It’s the vestiges of a dying and completely unacceptable culture,” McMillan said. “These traditions belong to a previous era. They are not part of contemporary university or contemporary society.”

Breaking: Horrendous hazing at University of Newcastle. Male students made to kneel and drink beer of other men's penises. Plus made to drink own vomit. #TheRedZone #EndRapeOnCampusAustralia https://t.co/l9En72wP2m — Nina Funnell (@ninafunnell) February 19, 2018

A spokesperson for University of Newcastle told Fairfax Media the university was “appalled” by the footage, and took all allegations of student misconduct seriously.

“Four years ago, the university took over additional management responsibilities of the residential colleges. Since that time, we have worked consistently to develop and implement targeted programs aimed at educating students and their support staff on the appropriate behaviours and our expectations of conduct in our community.