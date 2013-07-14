72 hours in Hawkes Bay. Please sir, can I have some more?

By JAMILA RIZVI

It’s unusual for an Australian to get to my age and not have ventured across the narrow sea to visit our Kiwi neighbours in New Zealand. But never having been a particular lover of snow, adventure sports or rugby, the journey was one I simply hadn’t made.

And now, having just spent five days in what was nothing short of paradise, I’m wishing it hadn’t taken me so long. My lasting thought upon leaving New Zealand was a Charles Dickens-esque, “Please sir, can I have some more?”

Napier is a small town of around 58,000 residents, situated on the northern seaport region of Hawkes Bay in New Zealand. In 1931 the land on which the town was built suffered from a massive earthquake. That earthquake flattened what was a thriving, vibrant community; killing more than 250 people, destroying dozens of buildings and drastically changing the landscape forever (the earthquake sent 4000 hectares of land under water).

Undeterred, the residents of the town were determined to rebuild and with the assistance of government grants and support from across the country, the town was almost wholly reconstructed in the short space of only 2 years.

The new buildings were designed in the distinct architectural style of the era: art deco. And construction since then has tried to remain in keeping with that style. The result? When we arrived fresh from our bumpy little flight from Auckland, it felt like we’d walked into a different place; a different time.

It was positively Gatsby-esque.

Our first two evenings in the Hawkes Bay region were spent at the picturesque Dome Apartments in Napier. The black and white furnishings and art deco design, complete with geometric patterns and lavish ornamentation made us feel like true inhabitants of the flapper era. I only wish I’d brought my cigarette holder and beaded headpiece.

Our first full day in New Zealand brought with it two fantastic short tours. I’m not generally much of a tour-taker on holiday. I tend to get a map, randomly circle some stuff, start walking and promptly get lost. But my experience in Napier definitely changed that because the two tours we took were genuinely eye-opening and well-delivered; one was led by the Napier Art Deco Trust and the other by Waimarama Maori Tours.

Taking the time to see the sights of Napier and learn the story of the town from a local who was intensely passionate about his home and its history was a privilege.

Driving around in a car that was of the era, only added to the fun and I was delighted by how friendly all the locals were and how forthcoming they were with stories about the place they live. The Napier Art Deco Trust do great work, which is definitely worth supporting by giving one of their walking or driving tours a go.