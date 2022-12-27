28 dead and residents 'burning their clothes' to stay warm: What is happening in New York right now?

Numerous cities across New York are experiencing a "once in a lifetime" blizzard, which has led to the deaths of at least 28 people, according to officials.

The blizzard has paralysed western New York over the Christmas weekend with emergency responders struggling to dig out and save people stuck in their homes and vehicles. Governor Kathy Hochul has called it an "epic, once-in-a-lifetime" weather disaster despite there being a fair few serious snowstorms over the past few years.

This year's blizzard however has officials particularly worried, with fears the death toll will continue to rise.

One of the dozens who lost their life includes William Clay, who was found dead in New York's second-largest city, Buffalo, which went into an arctic deep freeze.

His body was found lying down in the snow on Christmas Eve, with relatives confirming that he was found "frozen to death" after going to the nearby 7-Eleven and falling victim to the serious weather conditions.

It's since been reported that Clay died on his birthday on Christmas Eve. He was 56.

Clay's sister has since started a GoFundMe to help cover funeral costs.

William Clay who was found dead in blizzard. Image: GoFundMe.