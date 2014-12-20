Is your New Year’s resolution to lose weight? You need to read this.

Images via bodyharmonysociety.com

I know what so many women will be wishing for this New Year.

It’s the same thing I wished for, year after year after year. And it’s the same thing most of my clients wish for now.

That wish? It’s to stop the nasty, negative self-talk, and the constant, critical voice in your head, that compares yourself to the woman next to you, and whispers those daily (or sometimes, hourly) messages of, “you’re not good enough” every time you eat.

Maybe you think to yourself that this year, you’ll lose the weight you wished you’d lost last year.

This year, you’ll finally release your anxieties, stresses and worries about your body.

This year, you’ll stop obsessing over what the scales say. In fact, you’ll throw the scales out.

You’ll be happier, and more comfortable in your skin.

You’ll be the most confident version of yourself, a brighter, happier woman, because you know you deserve it.

Except you don’t know you deserve it, so the New Year rolls around… and you’re just not sure how to find that woman, or how to start nurturing harmony in your own skin. And really, all you want to do is eat chocolate. That’s easier, right?

Read on for some simple ways to start the New Year feeling confident in your own skin.

1. Stop punishing yourself.

Stop being so mean to yourself. Now. I mean right now.

I have an idea… instead of punishment and self-loathing and unrealistic New Year’s expectations, why don’t you give yourself the gift of nourishing yourself this year?

Why don’t you swap self-sabotage for kindness, and bingeing for a beach walk, and a defeated attitude for self-confidence and hope?

Because it’s hard. That’s why. It’s hard.

And I know that… but I still think you can change, let go of limiting beliefs, and reprogram old patterns.

You don’t need to create more rules for yourself, or become even more all-or-nothing than you already are. These restrictions don’t serve you. Instead, they fuel the fear inside that stops you from truly trusting yourself, and listening to what your body needs.

2. Forgive yourself for last year’s ‘stuff’.

It doesn’t matter what intentions or resolutions you set for yourself last year, the only way to move forward now is to forgive yourself for whatever you feel you did or didn’t do, or didn’t do well enough, in your past.

If you hold onto internal grudges or beliefs you’ve outgrown, you keep yourself stuck in old patterns.

There are so many ways to ‘release’ emotional blocks which are keeping you stuck. As a kinesiologist, I would say kinesiology is one of the most beautiful ways to release limiting beliefs and self-sabotages, as well as simple activities you can do daily, such as journaling, meditating or even just setting the intention to forgive and let go, and then going for a refreshing ocean dip and letting it wash off you.